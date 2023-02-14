St. Joseph-Ogden left no doubt in recording a 65-31 beating of Paxton-Buckley-Loda in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 14.

St. Joseph-Ogden drew first blood by forging a 27-8 margin over Paxton-Buckley-Loda after the first quarter.

The Spartans' offense charged in front for a 38-13 lead over the Panthers at halftime.

St. Joseph-Ogden steamrolled to a 54-26 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

The Spartans hummed like a well-oiled machine through the fourth quarter, extending the lead with a 11-5 advantage in the frame.

