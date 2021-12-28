St. Louis Confluence Prep explodes on Champaign Central 68-30

St. Louis Confluence Prep's overpowering offense lit up the scoreboard to topple Champaign Central 68-30 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 21 , Champaign Central squared up on Decatur Eisenhower in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
The Titans fought to a 37-15 half margin at the Maroons' expense.
Lede AI Sports Desk
