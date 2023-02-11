Riding a wave of production, Staunton surfed over Pawnee 51-36 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Staunton and Pawnee squared off with February 12, 2022 at Pawnee High School last season. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 28, Staunton faced off against Raymond Lincolnwood . For results, click here. Pawnee took on Beardstown on February 4 at Pawnee High School. For more, click here.