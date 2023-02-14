Staunton showed its poise to outlast a game Gillespie squad for a 56-53 victory on February 14 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Staunton and Gillespie faced off on February 8, 2022 at Staunton High School. For a full recap, click here.
Recently on February 7, Gillespie squared off with Litchfield in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
