Steeleville overpowers Macon Meridian in thorough beating 68-47

Steeleville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Macon Meridian with an all-around effort during this 68-47 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 7.

Steeleville drew first blood by forging a 20-12 margin over Macon Meridian after the first quarter.

Steeleville's offense jumped to a 30-19 lead over Macon Meridian at halftime.

The Warriors' control showed as they carried a 44-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

