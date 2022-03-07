 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Steeleville overpowers Macon Meridian in thorough beating 68-47

  • 0

Steeleville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Macon Meridian with an all-around effort during this 68-47 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on March 7.

Recently on March 2 , Macon Meridian squared up on Farina South Central in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Steeleville drew first blood by forging a 20-12 margin over Macon Meridian after the first quarter.

Steeleville's offense jumped to a 30-19 lead over Macon Meridian at halftime.

The Warriors' control showed as they carried a 44-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch snowboard champion Vaultier let loose on new ultra-innovative course

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News