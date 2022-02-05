Stopped cold: Mahomet-Seymour thwarts Effingham's quest 54-41

Mahomet-Seymour grabbed a 54-41 victory at the expense of Effingham on February 5 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Mahomet-Seymour fought to a 19-9 half margin at Effingham's expense.
In recent action on January 31, Effingham faced off against Lincoln and Mahomet-Seymour took on Normal Community West on January 29 at Mahomet-Seymour High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
