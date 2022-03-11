Stopped cold: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin thwarts Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's quest 50-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
No quarter was granted as Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin blunted Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep's plans 50-39 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep started on steady ground by forging a 14-12 lead over Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin at the end of the first quarter.

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's shooting moved to a 21-20 lead over Chicago St. Ignatius College Prep at the intermission.

The Cyclones' leverage showed as they carried a 39-33 lead into the fourth quarter.

Recently on March 4 , Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin squared up on Decatur MacArthur in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

