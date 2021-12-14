 Skip to main content
Stopped cold: Springfield Southeast thwarts Jacksonville's quest 66-54

Playing with a winning hand, Springfield Southeast trumped Jacksonville 66-54 in Illinois boys basketball action on December 14.

In recent action on December 7, Jacksonville faced off against Chatham Glenwood and Springfield Southeast took on Springfield Lanphier on December 7 at Springfield Southeast High School. For more, click here.

The Spartans fought to a 27-20 halftime margin at the Crimsons' expense.

The Spartans and the Crimsons were engaged in a modest affair at 47-35 as the fourth quarter started.

It was tough sledding with defenses hanging tough for each side in a 66-54 final-quarter tie.

