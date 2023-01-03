Storm warning: Athens unleashes full fury on Hartsburg-Emden 53-30

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Athens scored early and often to roll over Hartsburg-Emden 53-30 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 3.

Last season, Athens and Hartsburg-Emden faced off on January 4, 2022 at Hartsburg-Emden High School. For results, click here.

Recently on December 29, Athens squared off with Raymond Lincolnwood in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.

