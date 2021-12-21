Storm warning: Carlinville rains down on Pawnee 41-14

Carlinville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Pawnee with an all-around effort during this 41-14 victory on December 21 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
In recent action on December 7, Pawnee faced off against Springfield Lutheran and Carlinville took on Virden North Mac on December 7 at Virden North Mac High School. For more, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
