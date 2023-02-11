Sure, Da Vinci could've painted Mona Lisa's smile a bit brighter. But why tamper with near-perfection? The same could be said with Carthage Illini West's performance in a 67-19 destruction of Havana in Illinois boys basketball action on February 11.

