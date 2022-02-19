Storm warning: Decatur St. Teresa unleashes full fury on Deland-Weldon 89-32

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Decatur St. Teresa showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Deland-Weldon 89-32 in Illinois boys basketball action on February 19.

In recent action on February 12, Decatur St Teresa faced off against Monticello and Deland-Weldon took on Champaign Judah Christian on February 8 at Champaign Judah Christian High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Decatur St. Teresa opened with a 34-4 advantage over Deland-Weldon through the first quarter.

Decatur St. Teresa's offense stomped on to a 60-13 lead over Deland-Weldon at the intermission.

Decatur St. Teresa's authority showed as it carried a 76-28 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

