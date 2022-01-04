 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Storm warning: Flanagan-Cornell unleashes full fury on Heyworth 69-45

  • 0

Flanagan-Cornell's river of points eventually washed away Heyworth in a 69-45 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

Recently on December 22 , Heyworth squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Flanagan-Cornell opened with a 17-11 advantage over Heyworth through the first quarter.

The Falcons kept a 30-29 halftime margin at the Hornets' expense.

The Falcons breathed fire to a 69-45 bulge over the Hornets as the fourth quarter began.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Sean Desai's first-year defense fifth in NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News