Storm warning: Flanagan-Cornell unleashes full fury on Heyworth 69-45

Flanagan-Cornell's river of points eventually washed away Heyworth in a 69-45 offensive cavalcade during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
Recently on December 22 , Heyworth squared up on Maroa-Forsyth in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Flanagan-Cornell opened with a 17-11 advantage over Heyworth through the first quarter.
The Falcons kept a 30-29 halftime margin at the Hornets' expense.
The Falcons breathed fire to a 69-45 bulge over the Hornets as the fourth quarter began.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.