Storm warning: Lincoln unleashes full fury on Taylorville 61-28

Everybody wants to rule the world or the scoreboard. Lincoln did exactly that with a 61-28 win against Taylorville in Illinois boys basketball action on December 6.
Last season, Taylorville and Lincoln faced off on February 7, 2022 at Lincoln High School. For more, click here.
Recently on December 1, Taylorville squared off with Effingham in a basketball game. Click here for a recap
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.