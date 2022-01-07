Storm warning: Macon Meridian unleashes full fury on Moweaqua Central A & M 93-52

Macon Meridian's powerful offense roared to a resounding victory by pulling away from Moweaqua Central A & M 93-52 in Illinois boys basketball on January 7.
Recently on December 29 , Macon Meridian squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Macon Meridian made the first move by forging a 29-14 margin over Moweaqua Central A & M after the first quarter.
The Hawks' offense pulled ahead to a 55-33 lead over the Raiders at the intermission.
Macon Meridian's authority showed as it carried an 85-49 lead into the fourth quarter.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.