Storm warning: Raymond Lincolnwood rains down on Pawnee 66-32

Raymond Lincolnwood rolled past Pawnee for a comfortable 66-32 victory for an Illinois boys basketball victory on January 24.
The last time Raymond Lincolnwood and Pawnee played in a 52-37 game on January 25, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 11, Pawnee faced off against Athens and Raymond Lincolnwood took on Springfield Lutheran on January 17 at Springfield Lutheran High School. For results, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
