Storm warning: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unleashes full fury on Jacksonville 60-37

Impressive was a ready adjective for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's 60-37 throttling of Jacksonville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville played in a 58-25 game on January 14, 2022. For results, click here.
In recent action on January 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against St Louis Christian Brothers and Jacksonville took on Springfield on January 6 at Jacksonville High School. For results, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.