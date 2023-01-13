 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Storm warning: Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin unleashes full fury on Jacksonville 60-37

Impressive was a ready adjective for Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin's 60-37 throttling of Jacksonville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin and Jacksonville played in a 58-25 game on January 14, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 7, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin faced off against St Louis Christian Brothers and Jacksonville took on Springfield on January 6 at Jacksonville High School. For results, click here.

