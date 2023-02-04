St. Joseph-Ogden controlled the action to earn an impressive 78-57 win against Auburn in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The first quarter gave St. Joseph-Ogden a 17-11 lead over Auburn.
The Spartans' offense moved in front for a 41-31 lead over the Trojans at the intermission.
St. Joseph-Ogden jumped to a 58-46 lead heading into the final quarter.
The Spartans got the better of the final-quarter scoring, finishing the game in style with a 20-11 edge.
