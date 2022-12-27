Sullivan casts spell on Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 53-44

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
A win is a win, even if it comes by a narrow margin. That was the result as Sullivan defeated Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville 53-44 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

The last time Oblong-Palestine-Hutsonville and Sullivan played in a 56-41 game on December 29, 2021. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 16, Sullivan squared off with Decatur Lutheran in a basketball game. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

