Sullivan topped Warrensburg-Latham 43-37 in a tough tilt in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on Feb. 16.
Last season, Warrensburg-Latham and Sullivan faced off on January 14, 2022 at Sullivan High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 11, Sullivan faced off against St Elmo-Brownstown . Click here for a recap. Warrensburg-Latham took on Dieterich on Feb. 11 at Dieterich High School. For a full recap, click here.
