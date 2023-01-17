 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Sullivan stops Moweaqua Central A&M in snug affair 44-37

  • 0

Olive Oil isn't as slim as the win Sullivan chalked up in tripping Moweaqua Central A&M 44-37 at Moweaqua Central A&M High on January 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The last time Sullivan and Moweaqua Central A&M played in a 47-38 game on February 8, 2022. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 10, Moweaqua Central A&M faced off against Altamont and Sullivan took on Paris on January 10 at Sullivan High School. For a full recap, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

LeBron James reaches 38,000 career points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News