Argenta-Oreana surfed the tension to ride to a 60-57 win over Villa Grove in Illinois boys basketball on February 10.
Last season, Argenta-Oreana and Villa Grove faced off on January 21, 2022 at Argenta-Oreana High School. For more, click here.
In recent action on January 31, Argenta-Oreana faced off against Heyworth . For a full recap, click here. Villa Grove took on Farmer City Blue Ridge on February 3 at Villa Grove High School. For more, click here.
