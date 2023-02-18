Macon Meridian survived Toledo Cumberland in a 48-40 win that had a seat-squirming feel in Illinois boys basketball action on Feb. 18.
Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Macon Meridian faced off on Dec. 28, 2021 at Macon Meridian High School. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on Feb. 10, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Arcola . For results, click here. Macon Meridian took on Sullivan on Feb. 10 at Macon Meridian High School. Click here for a recap.
