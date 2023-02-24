It wasn't pretty, gut-tough wins usually aren't, but Mahomet-Seymour wasn't going for style points. A victory will do, and it was earned 35-33 over Lincoln in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 24.

Lincoln showed it was ready to play, using an early thrust to carve out a 6-2 advantage over Mahomet-Seymour as the first quarter ended.

The Railsplitters took a 16-12 lead over the Bulldogs heading to the halftime locker room.

Lincoln darted a close margin over Mahomet-Seymour as both teams headed to make end of the third quarter adjustments.

The Railsplitters had the advantage to start the fourth quarter, but the Bulldogs won the session and the game with an 8-5 performance.

