Sweating it out: Tolono Unity edges Tuscola 60-59

Tolono Unity didn't flinch, finally repelling Tuscola 60-59 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Tuscola and Tolono Unity played in a 61-47 game on January 11, 2022. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 28, Tuscola faced off against Monticello and Tolono Unity took on Williamsville on December 30 at Tolono Unity High School. For results, click here.
