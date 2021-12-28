Take a breath; Maroa-Forsyth deserves it after overtime win over Decatur Lutheran 66-64

Bonus basketball saw Maroa-Forsyth use the overtime to top Decatur Lutheran 66-64 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 28.
There was no room for doubt as Maroa-Forsyth added to its advantage with a 9-7 margin in the closing period.
In recent action on December 22, Decatur Lutheran faced off against Riverton and Maroa-Forsyth took on Heyworth on December 22 at Heyworth High School. For a full recap, click here.
