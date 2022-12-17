Take a breath: Pleasant Plains deserves it after OT win against Tolono Unity 45-43

Excitement ruled the day as overtime was needed before Pleasant Plains bumped Tolono Unity for a 45-43 vcitory on December 17 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.

The two teams dueled to an even start, with Pleasant Plains and Tolono Unity settling for a 7-7 first-quarter knot.

The Cardinals fought to a 17-14 half margin at the Rockets' expense.

Nothing was decided in the third quarter, with Pleasant Plains and Tolono Unity locked in a 27-27 stalemate.

Nothing was decided in the final quarter, with the Cardinals and the Rockets locked in a 40-40 stalemate.

Pleasant Plains' train of momentum chugged along the first overtime-period tracks with a 5-3 points differential.