Take a breath; Pleasant Plains deserves it after overtime win over Petersburg PORTA 57-49

Extra action was needed before Pleasant Plains could slip past Petersburg PORTA 57-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.

In recent action on December 10, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville and Petersburg PORTA took on Beardstown on December 7 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-25 lead over the Blue Jays.

The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing the Blue Jays 15-7 in the last stanza.

