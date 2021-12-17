Take a breath; Pleasant Plains deserves it after overtime win over Petersburg PORTA 57-49

Extra action was needed before Pleasant Plains could slip past Petersburg PORTA 57-49 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on December 17.
In recent action on December 10, Pleasant Plains faced off against Williamsville and Petersburg PORTA took on Beardstown on December 7 at Petersburg PORTA High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Cardinals broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 30-25 lead over the Blue Jays.
The Cardinals put a bow on this victory with a strong first overtime-period kick, outpointing the Blue Jays 15-7 in the last stanza.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.