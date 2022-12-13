Take a seat: Springfield Calvary owns Buffalo Tri-City in huge victory 75-38

Springfield Calvary controlled the action to earn an impressive 75-38 win against Buffalo Tri-City during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
In recent action on December 5, Buffalo Tri-City faced off against Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Springfield Calvary took on Maroa-Forsyth on December 3 at Springfield Calvary Academy. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
