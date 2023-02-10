Springfield Lutheran swept across the scoreboard with a dizzying flurry to ambush Mt. Olive 78-38 at Mt. Olive High on February 10 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
Last season, Mt Olive and Springfield Lutheran squared off with February 11, 2022 at Springfield Lutheran High School last season. For results, click here.
Recently on January 31, Springfield Lutheran squared off with Pawnee in a basketball game. For a full recap, click here.
