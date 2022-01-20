 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taking on water: Taylorville sinks Bethalto Civic Memorial 47-30

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Taylorville blunted Bethalto Civic Memorial's plans 47-30 in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.

Recently on January 15 , Taylorville squared up on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.

The Tornadoes opened with a 16-11 advantage over the Eagles through the first quarter.

Taylorville's shooting darted to a 25-13 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial at the half.

Taylorville's power showed as it carried a 42-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA To Let Sports Set Own Trans Athlete Policies

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News