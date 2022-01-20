Taking on water: Taylorville sinks Bethalto Civic Memorial 47-30

No quarter was granted as Taylorville blunted Bethalto Civic Memorial's plans 47-30 in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.

The Tornadoes opened with a 16-11 advantage over the Eagles through the first quarter.

Taylorville's shooting darted to a 25-13 lead over Bethalto Civic Memorial at the half.

Taylorville's power showed as it carried a 42-24 lead into the fourth quarter.

