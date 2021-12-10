Taking on water: Watseka sinks Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-28

Watseka tipped and eventually toppled Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-28 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 10.
The Warriors opened with a 9-4 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.
The Warriors' shooting darted to a 20-9 lead over the Falcons at the half.
The Warriors stormed in front of the Falcons 42-21 going into the fourth quarter.
