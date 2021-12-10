Taking on water: Watseka sinks Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-28

Watseka tipped and eventually toppled Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 46-28 for an Illinois boys basketball victory on December 10.

The Warriors opened with a 9-4 advantage over the Falcons through the first quarter.

The Warriors' shooting darted to a 20-9 lead over the Falcons at the half.

The Warriors stormed in front of the Falcons 42-21 going into the fourth quarter.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.