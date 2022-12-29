Taylorville escapes Rantoul in thin win 60-54

Yes, Taylorville looked relaxed while edging Rantoul, but no autographs please after its 60-54 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The last time Taylorville and Rantoul played in a 52-33 game on December 29, 2021. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on December 17, Taylorville faced off against Rochester and Rantoul took on Mattoon on December 20 at Rantoul Township High School. For a full recap, click here.
Lede AI Sports Desk
