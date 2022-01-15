Taylorville explodes on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 68-30

Taylorville offered a menacingly balanced approach while handling Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop with an all-around effort during this 68-30 victory during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.
The Tornadoes' offense struck to a 39-13 lead over the Broncos at the half.
Recently on January 4 , Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop squared up on Bethany Okaw Valley in a basketball game . For a full recap, click here.
