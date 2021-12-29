Taylorville finds small margin for win in tilt with Rochester 45-41

A sigh of relief filled the air in Taylorville's locker room after Wednesday's 45-41 win against Rochester in Illinois boys basketball on December 29.
In recent action on December 18, Taylorville faced off against Rochester and Taylorville took on Effingham on December 21 at Taylorville High School. Click here for a recap
