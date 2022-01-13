Taylorville nips Effingham in scare 36-34

Early action on the scoreboard pushed Taylorville to the front, and it stayed there to fend off Effingham 36-34 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
Had this been a prize fight, the Flaming Hearts would've earned the judge's decision at halftime, with a 20-18 lead on the Tornadoes.
There was no room for doubt as the Tornadoes added to their advantage with an 18-14 margin in the closing period.
