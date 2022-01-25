 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Taylorville sews up Mattoon 54-51

  • 0

Mighty close, mighty fine, Taylorville wore a victory shine after clipping Mattoon 54-51 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Tornadoes broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 42-34 lead over the Green Wave.

The Green Wave rallied in the final quarter, but the Tornadoes skirted trouble with just enough offense to thwart all hopes.

In recent action on January 20, Taylorville faced off against Bethalto Civic Memorial and Mattoon took on Mahomet-Seymour on January 13 at Mattoon High School. For more, click here.

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears 2021 cornerback countdown

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Bears 2021 cornerback countdown

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News