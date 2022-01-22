Taylorville takes victory lap over Hillsboro 66-34

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Taylorville showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Hillsboro 66-34 during this Illinois boys high school basketball game.

The Tornadoes opened a colossal 33-18 gap over the Hilltoppers at the intermission.

The Tornadoes struck over the Hilltoppers 52-27 heading to the fourth quarter.

In recent action on January 14, Hillsboro faced off against Waverly South County and Taylorville took on Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop on January 15 at Taylorville High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

