Teutopolis delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Monticello 54-51

With little to no wiggle room, Teutopolis nosed past Monticello 54-51 in Illinois boys basketball on January 4.

In recent action on December 27, Teutopolis faced off against Macon Meridian and Monticello took on Tuscola on December 29 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.

The Sages took the lead 45-42 to start the fourth quarter.

There was no room for doubt as Teutopolis added to its advantage with a 12-6 margin in the closing period.

