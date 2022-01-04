Teutopolis delivers heart-wrenching defeat to Monticello 54-51

With little to no wiggle room, Teutopolis nosed past Monticello 54-51 in Illinois boys basketball on January 4.
In recent action on December 27, Teutopolis faced off against Macon Meridian and Monticello took on Tuscola on December 29 at Monticello High School. We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
The Sages took the lead 45-42 to start the fourth quarter.
There was no room for doubt as Teutopolis added to its advantage with a 12-6 margin in the closing period.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.