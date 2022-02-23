Teutopolis overpowers Shelbyville in thorough beating 68-36

A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Teutopolis turned out the lights on Shelbyville 68-36 on February 23 in Illinois boys high school basketball action.
The first quarter gave the Wooden Shoes a 19-9 lead over the Rams.
The Wooden Shoes' shooting jumped on top to a 38-16 lead over the Rams at the half.
Teutopolis' supremacy showed as it carried a 68-36 lead into the fourth quarter.
Lede AI Sports Desk
