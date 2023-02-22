Teutopolis put on an offensive clinic to extinguish Shelbyville for a 68-35 victory in Illinois boys basketball on Feb. 22.

The last time Teutopolis and Shelbyville played in a 68-36 game on Feb. 23, 2022. For a full recap, click here.

In recent action on Feb. 18, Shelbyville faced off against Paris. For results, click here.