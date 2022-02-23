Time was on Arcola's side in final overtime of win over Bethany Okaw Valley 65-57

Why not extra basketball? The spectators did not mind that it took more than one overtime for Arcola to defeat Bethany Okaw Valley 65-57 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on February 23.
The Purple Riders fought to a 28-17 halftime margin at the Timberwolves' expense.
The Purple Riders withstood the Timberwolves' last-gasp comeback in the final period to eventually earn the win.
In recent action on February 16, Bethany Okaw Valley faced off against Argenta-Oreana and Arcola took on Villa Grove on February 19 at Arcola High School. Click here for a recap
