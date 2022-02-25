Time was on Auburn's side in final overtime of win over Petersburg PORTA 72-70

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regulation was not enough time to decide a winner here, but Auburn finally eeked out a 72-70 victory over Petersburg PORTA on February 25 in Illinois boys high school basketball.

In recent action on February 18, Petersburg PORTA faced off against Maroa-Forsyth and Auburn took on Taylorville on February 15 at Auburn High School. For a full recap, click here.

Tough to find an edge early, the Trojans and the Blue Jays fashioned a 51-51 stalemate through the first quarter.

The Trojans broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 72-68 lead over the Blue Jays.

The Blue Jays fought to an interesting third overtime period, yet the Trojans would not be denied in finishing off this victory.

