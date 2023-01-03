Toledo Cumberland ekes out victory against Broadlands Heritage 59-50

Toledo Cumberland survived Broadlands Heritage in a 59-50 win that had a seat-squirming feel in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 3.
Last season, Toledo Cumberland and Broadlands Heritage squared off with January 4, 2022 at Broadlands Heritage High School last season. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on December 28, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Macon Meridian and Broadlands Heritage took on Indianapolis IMSA North on December 29 at Indianapolis IMSA North. For a full recap, click here.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.