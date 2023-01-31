Toledo Cumberland routs Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 57-31

Toledo Cumberland's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 57-31 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in Illinois boys basketball action on January 31.

