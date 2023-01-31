Toledo Cumberland routs Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop 57-31

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Toledo Cumberland's offense hit on all cylinders Tuesday as it kept the scoreboard operators busy with a 57-31 win over Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop in Illinois boys basketball action on January 31.

Last season, Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop and Toledo Cumberland faced off on February 1, 2022 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For results, click here.

In recent action on January 21, Toledo Cumberland faced off against Arcola . For a full recap, click here. Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop took on Bethany Okaw Valley on January 24 at Cerro Gordo-Bement Coop. For results, click here.

