Tolono Unity comes up short in matchup with Mt. Zion 64-49

Mt. Zion trucked Tolono Unity on the road to a 64-49 victory in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.
The last time Mt Zion and Tolono Unity played in a 62-56 game on January 22, 2022. Click here for a recap.
In recent action on January 14, Tolono Unity faced off against Evansville Day and Mt Zion took on Charleston on January 12 at Mt Zion High School. Click here for a recap.
