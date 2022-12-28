 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Tolono Unity denies Petersburg PORTA's challenge 57-47

  • 0

No quarter was granted as Tolono Unity blunted Petersburg PORTA's plans 57-47 in an Illinois boys basketball matchup.

Last season, Tolono Unity and Petersburg PORTA faced off on December 28, 2021 at Petersburg PORTA High School. For a full recap, click here.

Recently on December 17, Tolono Unity squared off with Pleasant Plains in a basketball game. Click here for a recap

You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News