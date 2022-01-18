Tolono Unity earns solid win over Champaign St. Thomas More 57-40

Tolono Unity tipped and eventually toppled Champaign St. Thomas More 57-40 on January 18 in Illinois boys high school basketball.
In recent action on January 11, Tolono Unity faced off against Tuscola and Champaign St. Thomas More took on Pleasant Plains on January 8 at Pleasant Plains High School. For a full recap, click here.
