Tolono Unity nips Knoxville in scare 60-54

Tolono Unity posted a tight 60-54 win over Knoxville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.

Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 25-25 duel in the first quarter.

Tolono Unity broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-36 lead over Knoxville.

Tolono Unity chalked up this decision in spite of Knoxville's spirited final-quarter performance.

