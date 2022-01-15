Tolono Unity nips Knoxville in scare 60-54

Tolono Unity posted a tight 60-54 win over Knoxville in an Illinois boys basketball matchup on January 15.
Neither side could break ahead as the two teams began in a tense 25-25 duel in the first quarter.
Tolono Unity broke in front at the beginning of the fourth quarter with a 47-36 lead over Knoxville.
Tolono Unity chalked up this decision in spite of Knoxville's spirited final-quarter performance.
Recently on January 7 , Tolono Unity squared up on Stanford Olympia in a basketball game . We covered the game. For a full recap, click here.
