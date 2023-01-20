Tolono Unity rides the rough off Rantoul 56-41

Winning wasn't going to be easy in this matchup, but Tolono Unity still prevailed 56-41 against Rantoul in Illinois boys basketball on January 20.
Last season, Tolono Unity and Rantoul squared off with January 21, 2022 at Rantoul Township High School last season. For a full recap, click here.
In recent action on January 14, Tolono Unity faced off against Evansville Day and Rantoul took on Galesburg on January 14 at Galesburg High School. Click here for a recap.
You're reading a news brief powered by ScoreStream, a world leader in fan-driven sports results and conversation. Help us collect and deliver more game results from your favorite teams and players by downloading the ScoreStream app. Nearly a million users nationwide share team scores and player performance stats with this convenient free app.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
Lede AI Sports Desk
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.